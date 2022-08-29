Remember way back when activewear seemed to be exclusively made for size eight women? We are thankfully in the middle of a fitness shift, where existing labels and emerging brands are finally catering to plus-size bodies, offering sizes across the spectrum.
Whether you're searching for performance tights and supportive sports bras, or just some super cute bike shorts and tanks you can wear on a weekend walk (and to weekend brunch, and to the shops, and everywhere), there are activewear brands that are not just embracing your size, but making trend-driven, actually-hot fashion for everyone.
These are our favourite activewear brands designing plus-size sport fashion for women.
