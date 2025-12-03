8 Women Share Their Post-Workout Rituals For A Healthy Mind & Body
The saying goes that you never regret a workout, but not prioritising rest and recovery can make you less likely to hurry back to the gym.
From an increased risk of injuries to a rise in fatigue, working out is a holistic practice that doesn’t stop once you put the weights down. While it can be tempting to rush from a Pilates class to the office, it’s often the small moments after a workout that can help create a sustainable fitness practice. One that you’ll want to return to time and time again and incorporate into your week — not just for your physical wellbeing, but for your mental health as well.
According to nutritionist and founder of Signature Sculp Pilates, Hattie Runow, recovery after exercise is an essential element of the training cycle.
"During recovery, muscles heal, grow stronger, and adapt to the demands placed on them. It also helps restore energy levels, reduce fatigue, and prevent injury by giving joints, ligaments, and connective tissues the chance to recover."
The three ‘R’s to remember post-workout class? Replace fuels and fluids, repair the body’s tissues, and rest. "After exercise, the body requires the right nutrients to recover effectively," says Hattie. "For women, an ideal post-workout meal should include a combination of 40–60 grams of carbohydrates to restore glycogen (energy levels) and 30–35 grams of protein to rebuild and repair muscle tissue."
Incorporating recovery-focused foods into your diet doesn't have to be hard. It can mean the difference between feeling energised and fuelled versus wanting to fall into a heap at the thought of even opening your laptop. Swapping out regular bread for Abbott’s Bakery® High Protein Soy, Chickpea & Quinoa is an easy way to up your protein intake, for example, as there are 12.1 grams for every two slices.
While carbohydrates are necessary for recovery, some personal trainers may recommend tracking carbohydrate intake, alongside protein and fats, depending on your goals. If that's the case for you, Abbott's Bakery® Lower Carb White loaf contains 50% fewer carbs*.
To learn more about how everyday women recover from their exercise routines (and keep them sustainable), we asked eight athletic folks to share their non-negotiable post-workout rituals.
*Abbott's Bakery® Lower Carb White has 50% less carbohydrate (16.6 g per serve) than Abbott's Bakery® Rustic White (36.3 g per serve).