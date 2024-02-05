Trust Me, I Tried It: The Peloton Tread Is More Than Just Your Average Treadmill

After trailing the Tread for around three to four months, the price tag has become more justifiable to me, since you're getting SO much more than your standard treadmill. My partner and I figured out that on average over the last few years, I've spent around $250 a month on workouts, so $3000 a year. So, if I actually use the Peloton as much as I go to the gym or Pilates, I'll have broken even within 18 months or so. Not to mention, if he cancels his gym membership and goes halves with me, it becomes financially beneficial for us too.