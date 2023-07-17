When We Watch And Just Like That, Is The Joke On Us?

In a later episode that's yet to air, we see another demonstration of someone with extreme wealth exploiting the poor, this time with Charlotte. As she's walking through a bookstore, she sees a poet selling his poems for $1. (In NYC in 2023, I doubt a dollar would get you very far, so this also seems out of touch). Her friend Anthony is desperate for someone to rep his bakery Hot Fellas on TV after firing his entire staff, and Charlotte thinks the poet will be perfect. Anthony says he'll pay "whatever" for the right (i.e. gorgeous) person, and Charlotte generously offers to pay the poet a grand total of... $300, graciously saying that he doesn't even have to write her 300 poems. Now, for someone who wears Carolina Herrera and Prada while walking her dog, you would think that she would offer more than a few hundred dollars for someone to appear on national television, and pretend to work somewhere they've never actually worked.