Despite what we’re projecting to the world via our Instagram story reshares, dating app profiles and fashion choices, the reason why so many of us are guilty of this pattern (i.e. posting one thing and doing another IRL) is simple: we’re part of a culture just as obsessed with wealth as we always have been. The successful return of Gossip Girl, a show about the daily lives of rich teenagers living in Manhattan’s Upper East Side — albeit with a more diverse cast — is proof that, 14 years after the show’s initial premiere, not much has changed except optics. We’re still glorifying money and consumerism as a path to self-actualisation. Even the new Cruella movie begins with a young, punk Emma Stone working to tear down a rich and powerful capitalist, but ends with her realising that power and money feel, well, quite nice actually.