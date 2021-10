Our first ‘collective’ encounter with the intersection of sustainability and disability was in the late 2010s, when social media activism was brand new. Frantic calls to remove plastic straws from the face of the earth were plastered across the Internet before seeping into the structures and policies of our real-life world. As plastic straw bans spread and friends turned against their plastic-using counterparts, the discussion was met with rage by the disabled community. Society had completely glossed over the fact that plastic straws were a necessary accessibility tool for many disabled people — including those who can’t use glass straws due to a facial tic, or those who can’t bring a cup to their mouths. A tale as old as time, society had kicked disabled needs to the curb.