Euphemisms for disability are often used in place of the words "disability" and "disabled". Often it’s because people don’t know if they can use the word, feel uncomfortable using it due to the perceived taboo, or they believe disability is offensive or shameful. Euphemisms are often used within the education sector, or by parents of disabled children — often aimed at deducting stigma and softening the reality of disability. They include “special needs”, “differently-abled”, “all abilities”, and made-up words like “diffabled”.



By avoiding using the words “disability” and “disabled”, it erases disability as an identity and community, overlooks the barriers disabled people face (there isn’t a Special Needs Discrimination Act — it’s the Disability Discrimination Act). Sometimes disability support organisations and programs emphasise the ability in disability, capitalising the A - DisAbility. But disability doesn’t mean inability.