I’ve noticed that my colourful ensembles cause some people to comment differently. Questions like, “How do you get dressed?” are less frequent, and instead, I’m greeted with, “I love your earrings. Are they gummy bears?” Or, “Where did you get that dress?” and “Do you dress like this every day? It’s so bright, you must make people smile all the time.” This change has been so welcome and I put that down to my new intention-led approach to style.