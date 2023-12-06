10 Summer Work Outfit Ideas To Get You Through The Heat

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Mornings are already stressful enough without having to think about dressing for the elements. For many of us, weekday office outfits are all about uniform dressing, as we rely on tried-and-tested outfit formulas that have seen us through the seasons before.
However, when the mercury rises and the warm summer weather finally begins to set in, your failsafe winter and spring office outfits will undoubtedly be in need of an upgrade.
When it comes to summer work outfit ideas, it's all about finding a few looks that can not only withstand the heat, but will also be warm enough to endure cooler morning commutes and in-office air-conditioning. In short, it's all about creating a balance and choosing the right layers, then choosing the right summer-friendly shoes for the office.
For example, while a mini-skirt and t-shirt combo is cute for summer, the look will become all the more practical with the addition of a blazer (because we know every office has that one colleague who insists on turning down the temperature).
Likewise, a white button-down shirt and Bermuda shorts will give a serious office vibe, but just make sure you've got a cardigan handy or a jumper tied around your shoulders so you don't spend the morning commute shivering.
Wherever you're located across Australia, keep scrolling for 10 simple office outfit ideas to see you through summer.