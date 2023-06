Just like a basic white tee , once you find a white button-down that fits your body and your wardrobe, you'll never look back. The beauty of this wardrobe staple is how it can elevate the most boring of outfits; paired with tailored trousers, it's ideal forbusiness meetings and job interviews , but when worn with jeans, shorts, or skirts, it can effortlessly transition into your casual wardrobe. With a white shirt as the foundation, you can easily create a relaxed yet put-together look. Roll up the sleeves, leave a few buttons undone, or tie a knot at the waist to add casual flair.