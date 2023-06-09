ADVERTISEMENT
Just like a basic white tee, once you find a white button-down that fits your body and your wardrobe, you'll never look back. The beauty of this wardrobe staple is how it can elevate the most boring of outfits; paired with tailored trousers, it's ideal for
business meetings and job interviews, but when worn with jeans, shorts, or skirts, it can effortlessly transition into your casual wardrobe. With a white shirt as the foundation, you can easily create a relaxed yet put-together look. Roll up the sleeves, leave a few buttons undone, or tie a knot at the waist to add casual flair.
Layering is another area where a white shirt truly shines, particularly in winter. It serves as an excellent base for layering anything from jumpers to cardigans and knitted vests. Adding layers not only adds depth and dimension to your outfit, but also allows for practicality in adapting to changing weather conditions.
Of course, to optimise this staple for every possible outfit, the fit and functionality of the staple piece have got to be spot-on. So, we scoured the internet for some of the best white button-down shirts for women, so you can look extra put-together no matter the occasion or outfit. Click through to find your new go-to white shirt.