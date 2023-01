15 Basic White T-Shirts You’ll Wear Again & Again

There are three essential, make-or-break factors to consider here:There are a lot of variations and thicknesses between types of jersey, which then affects how the shirt hugs and feels on your body, and what bras you should wear underneath.There is nothing more heartbreaking than taking the tag off your new white tee, lifting your arm to grab something, and having your full belly exposed. We didn't sign up for a t-shirt that moonlights as a crop top ! (Unless that's what you're going for, of course.)How the very top of a t-shirt sits on your neck sets the tone for the rest of the whole fit. An unstructured collar means a loosey-goosey shirt that needs constant adjusting, and a thicker collar has the potential to be too tight on your neck.