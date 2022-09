Spring Uniform: 5 Takes On The Blue Jeans, White Shirt Trend

Back on northern hemisphere runways, designers embraced denim — with a twist. Bottega Veneta ’s “denim” jeans were actually made from leather , while Khaite welcomed the return of baggy wide-leg styles with a ‘90s-inspired , minimal look. Most recently, Kim Kardashian wore double blue denim on the cover of Interview’s “American Dream” issue, paired with a jockstrap and blonder-than-blonde hair. The classic choice is often styled with a white tank top , a simple yet revolutionary item that designers from Prada to Loewe featured heavily in their collections, solidifying it as a summer and spring must-have that’s already been seen on stars like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Barbara Palvin.