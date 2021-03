Despite the sometimes puzzling nomenclature attached to it, core’s moment in the mainstream-media spotlight is picking up serious steam — with fashion and culture publications even attempting their own contributions to the canon. Now-shuttered Man Repeller offered up the term menocore to encapsulate the linen-clad Nancy Meyers-heroine aesthetic; The Cut recently coined Zizmorcore (named for the Upper East Side dermatologist whose advertisements used to bedeck MTA cars), bucketing any merch that bears the logo of a celebrated Big Apple business or municipal entity. “What’s important to note about the abundance of micro-cores is the greater movement in youth culture towards niche aesthetics and sub-cultures,” explains Marian Park, a strategist at the trend forecasting agency WGSN. “Throughout the pandemic and its isolation ennui, it’s as if a new school of creativity [has] emerged. Gen-Z are having fun defining new aesthetics and exploring fashion history and trends that connect them with each other.” While -core gets a lot of attention for helping define this phalanx of subgenres generated by social media users in recent years, there are plenty of style persuasions that don’t employ the suffix. (One of the most popular aesthetics dark academia , a core-free style subset defined by moody lighting, hardcover books, and an Ivy League approach to dressing.) And, while the movement is as nebulous as any internet-bred phenomenon, there are some gatekeepers who are attempting to bring order and clarity to the hundreds of aesthetics that have proliferated on and offline in recent years.