Why Plus-Size Women Are Reclaiming Cottagecore For Themselves

"As a teenager, I figured if I couldn't be on trend, I would at least be over the top," she explains. "I wasn't willing to fade into the background like the chubby best friend character in a rom-com. I wore tiaras every day, fashioned a skirt out of an old dinosaur-printed curtain, and affixed googly eyes and an old troll doll over a messenger bag [...] It was imperative to me that I change the narrative I was being fed that fat people were either slovenly dullards or sassy sidekicks. I wanted to be so undeniably pretty and fashionable and unique that when people saw me they'd say, 'Look at the girl with the cute tiara' instead of 'Look at how fat that girl is!' Nine times out of 10, it worked."