The Simple Life: 27 Cottagecore Pieces To Transform Your Home

After years of mid-century modern furniture and pared-back Scandinavian chic being touted as the interior style, the rise of cottagecore comes as something of a relief. It's cluttered, it's cosy and it's as far away as possible from the constant hum of modern city life. Essentially, it's like trying to make your home look as if it belongs to the Borrowers.
If you've felt uninspired by your home after months of being confined to it, you're not alone. Escape to the country (without moving at all) by filling your home with vintage Victoriana furniture, gilt mirrors and chintzy patterns. There's no minimalism here, ta very much.