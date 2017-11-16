How To Make Your House Scandi-Cool

Scandinavian design just gets it right, doesn't it? We're looking at you – Acne, & Other Stories, Cos & HAY, all of which have crept into our wardrobes and homes in the past few years.
From Denmark to Norway to Sweden, these far-north countries have an above-average appreciation of light, with more extreme daylight hours through the seasons than in the UK. Maybe it's because of this that interior design from these regions is famed for its calmness, functionality and appreciation of light and space.
Clean lines and traditional craftsmanship are at the heart of Scandi style – read on to find out how to get the look in your own home.
