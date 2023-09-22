ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

16 Stylish Home Office Furniture Finds For Your Dream WFH Setup

Alexandra Polk, Esther Newman
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 17:19
Photo courtesy of Urban Outfitters.
Ask any design girlie on a budget — high-quality and stylish home office furniture can be hard to find. But trust us, beneath the sea of black ergonomic seats, simple wooden desks, and clunky file cabinets online lies an oasis of enviable work-from-home finds. How do we know? We scavenged and unearthed 20 home office furniture pieces that bring both beauty and brains to the table.
The adorable WFH setup of your dreams is just a few clicks away. And it's all thanks to the cool metal locker furniture, sleek acrylic desks, enchanting squiggle shelves, cosy office chairs and more pretty buys below. Of course, we made sure that they're not only bewitching but also fully functional based on their high ratings and reputable brands. So whether you're gunning for a cutesy colourful space or prefer a more chic interior design aesthetic, the time to say goodbye to that humdrum home office is now.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Stylish desks

Urban Outfitters Marte Desk, £469

Shop This
Urban Outfitters
Marte Desk
£469.00
Urban Outfitters
John Lewis
Bisley Multidesk Ply Wood Home Office Desk
£435.00
John Lewis
EVKA
Transparent Acrylic Console Table
£386.90£489.90
EVKA
Daals
Frances Woven Rattan 2-door Desk, Mint
£159.99
daals
Desks are to offices as sofas are to living rooms. They soak up surface area, demand attention and overall define a space's interior aesthetic. So, make sure you pick one that you love — whether it's a unique acrylic table, space-saving storage desk, or chic, mid-century modern design.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Stylish office chairs

Canora Grey Aaloni Velvet Commercial Use Desk Chair, £132.59 £70.99

Shop This
Canora Grey
Aaloni Velvet Commercial Use Desk Chair
£70.99£132.59
Wayfair
Daals
Hepburn Scalloped Swivel Chair (ecru Boucle)
£159.99£224.99
daals
Wahson
Leather Office Chair Swivel Desk Chair
£105.99£115.99
Amazon
Furniture 123
Olive Green Velvet Swivel Office Chair Wit...
£159.97
Furniture 123
Scoot any of these office chairs under your desk to elevate your work-from-home setup. Each are designed to look great and be supportive, even for all day sitting.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Cute office storage & organisation

Mustard Made The Midi in Sage, £319

Shop This
Mustard Made
The Midi In Sage
£319.00
Mustard Made
Mustard Made
The Baskets In Blush
£39.00
Mustard Made
Livingandhome
3-tiered Plastic Storage Drawer Unit
£29.00£53.33
Debenhams
DOEWORKS
Storage Cart 3 Tier
£39.99
Amazon
We once said that storage makes a house a home and our statement still stands. Storage lockers (our favourites are from Mustard Made), baskets and drawers in colourful brights won't detract from your decor, only add to it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Stylish bookcases & shelving

CuriousShopHNL The Curious Shelf, £34.74

Shop This
ShopCuriousHNL
The Curious Shelf
£34.74
Etsy
Urban Outfitters
Alana Blue Bookcase
£199.00
Urban Outfitters
Content by Terence Conran
Conran Balance Wide Shelving Unit, Natural
£499.00
John Lewis
Sklum
Bookcase Thura
£219.95£249.95
Sklum
Bookcases and shelving can easily double as decor. Whether you're a bonafide bookworm, plant lover or simply someone in need of ample storage, these functional finds are worth your while.

More from Home

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT