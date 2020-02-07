These Small-Space Desks Are A Dream WFH Setup

For many of us, a home office is the stuff of our interior-design dreams. As much as we love the idea of getting work done from the comfort of our abodes, this requires space — which is exactly what our living environments don't have. But, before you nix the possibility of fitting a desk into your limited furniture lineup, let us introduce you to a small-space selection so clever and compact it will transform your WFH fantasies to realities. (Cue "Work From Home" by Fifth Harmony.)
We hunted down a range of fashionable and functional at-home workspaces built to fit in any array of cramped nooks and crannies. There are desks designed to wedge into empty corners; multipurpose styles that fold up when not in use; floating wall-mounted desks; some desks are made for standing; others can be converted into dual-purpose dining tables.
Don’t let square footage restrict you from creating your ideal WFH environment — scroll on to discover the small-space desks that will transform your apartment into an office fit for a boss.
