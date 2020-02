If you’re already employed and your flexible working arrangement isn’t working for you, speak with your line manager, says HR consultant Kelly Bater . "The manager may not actually be aware that the flexible working arrangement is not working. If it turns out that they are well aware, then there are various routes to take." Perhaps the workload means that flexible working is not the right fit for the role and a job share is the answer, or a revision of the arrangements and/or the role may be possible, says Kelly, who advises that any informal flexible working arrangements should be put in writing by the company. "There are lots of options available. If all else fails, every company must have a grievance procedure. Do not be afraid to follow this."