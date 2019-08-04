To explain a bit more about the mild CP: I’ve had it since birth but my mobility is good. I can live and walk independently and unaided, at least once I am on a flat surface. Anything uneven can cause me to go off balance: a small knock from a passerby, even a startle from a car alarm (it’s funny, but true). And if I fall in an outside space, I usually can’t get up unaided. One of my deepest fears is falling in public, for this reason. I can get up stairs but because I’ll be bringing my Kaye walker to London – a necessary, yet slightly bulky walking aid I need if I’m to walk any unfamiliar distance – the studio flat I hope to get would have to be ground level. To carry the frame upstairs wouldn’t be physically possible. My energy levels can dip so I just couldn’t exist in an unfamiliar, hectic city without it with me each day.