For many of us, a home office is the stuff of our interior design dreams. As much as we love the idea of getting work done from the comfort of our abodes, this requires space, which is exactly what our living environments don't have. But before dismissing the possibility of adding a desk to your mix of furniture essentials, let us introduce you to a selection so clever and compact, your telecommuting fantasies are just a few clicks away (cue Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home").
The concept of a desk seems simple: it’s a flat surface with enough space for you to write, type, and store various knick-knacks and tools — perhaps even a framed photo or two. But this furniture category is evolving as apartment sizes get smaller and smaller, which means finding the right option for your own home is not as hard as you'd think. There are desks designed to be tucked away in a corner and multipurpose workspaces that can fold up into the wall when not in use. While some desks are made for standing, others can be converted into a table for ultimate space optimization.
So don’t let square footage restrict you from creating your ideal home environment. Ahead, discover a range of fashionably functional desk styles so you can transform any nook of your apartment or house into an office fit for a boss.
