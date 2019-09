The concept of a desk seems simple: it’s a flat surface with enough space for you to write, type, and store various knick-knacks and tools — perhaps even a framed photo or two. But this furniture category is evolving as apartment sizes get smaller and smaller, which means finding the right option for your own home is not as hard as you'd think. There are desks designed to be tucked away in a corner and multipurpose workspaces that can fold up into the wall when not in use. While some desks are made for standing , others can be converted into a table for ultimate space optimization.