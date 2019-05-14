Skip navigation!
Major Memorial Day Home Sales Worth Shopping Now
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More from Furniture Guide
Home
Anthropologie Is Hosting A Major Summer Home Sale
Elizabeth Buxton
17 hours ago
Home
The Best Small-Space Furniture Buys For Under $150
Elizabeth Buxton
May 14, 2019
Home
20 Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
Elizabeth Buxton
May 13, 2019
Home
29 Home Steals From Macy's Friends & Family Sale
The days of stepping foot inside actual department stores to shop may be dwindling, but the annual cross-category sales from these super-stocked companies
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Supremely Luxe Mother's Day Gifts For Under $50
Little luxuries are those specialty items that aren't exactly everyday-essentials, but are everyday-enhancers instead; like using a rose-infused hand cream,
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Best Wayfair Furniture On Sale For Way Day
If you have yet to take a scroll through Wayfair's virtual aisles, then today is the day to do it: the stocked home site with daily deals on furniture to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
R29 Readers' Most-Wanted Wayfair Finds Are All On Sale Today
The day we've been waiting for all week is finally here, and we aren't talking about Humpday: Wayfair just kicked off its biggest sale of the year and our
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
A Design Expert Solves Small-Space Renters' Dilemmas
Interior design is one of those grown-up projects we tell ourselves we'll eventually get around to when we actually own our own homes. But, the thing is,
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
AOC Livestreamed Herself Building Ikea Furniture — & We Learned S...
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may have asked Bobby Berk for help decorating her congressional offices, but when it comes to her
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Drew Barrymore's Affordable New Home Line For Walmart Is
As far as chic free-spirits go, Drew Barrymore is queen. This morning, the captivating actress turned entrepreneur channeled her contagious energy into an
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Anthropologie's New Home Line Is A Summer Dream — & There&#x...
It may only be the start of spring, but Anthropologie is debuting an even earlier early dose of summer with its newest sunshine-inspired home collection.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
14 Spring Cleaning Dos & Don'ts — According To Experts
Our apartments are shining and spotless, all of our belongings are systematically color-coded, and not an inch of precious space is overcrowded or
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
These Trusty Home Buys Are On Super-Sale For Today Only
Weekends are built on the fundamentals of snoozing and brunching. These two extra days of sleeping in and afternoon breakfasting serve to adequately prep
by
Elizabeth Buxton
TV Shows
Here's How Much It Cost To Furnish The Fab Five's Loft ...
Today is a big day for Queer Eye fans because the much-anticipated third season is finally available for streaming on Netflix. This season is especially
by
Olivia Harrison
Home Decor
10 Chic & Affordable Pieces On Sale At Wayfair Right Now
In the mood to do some shopping for home goods this weekend? It's nice to switch things up once in a while and Wayfair is currently having a sale that can
by
Olivia Harrison
Ikea Home
Ikea Now Has A Kama Sutra Guide — But It's Not What You Think
Apparently, there are two kinds of bedroom satisfaction. One, we think, is pretty obvious. The other, maybe not as much. This other kind of bedroom
by
Olivia Harrison
Furniture Guide
Here's Where You Can Buy The Iconic Red Table From
Red T...
Like so many celeb-obsessed people out there, we just watched the most recent episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk in which Jordyn Woods spoke
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
The Genius Storage Furniture You’d Love Even If It Didn’t Hold A ...
Home-furnishing adds up fast, on both the budget and space fronts, so we're always searching for ways to cut corners. Our top tip for saving big on
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
The Best Loveseats — According To Small-Space Dwellers
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star &
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
Download These Apps If You're Struggling To Furnish & Decora...
Just because you can't afford to hire a professional interior designer doesn't mean you have to go it alone when it comes to helping your home live its
by
Refinery29
Home
14 Genius Ways To Stylishly Divide A Room
Unless you live in an expansive mansion, spaciously-mindful homes are tough to come by. For us, living looks more like a cramped studios or oddly laid out
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
You Can Redecorate Your Home From The Comfort Of...Your Home
Decorating a home or apartment is a fun project, but it's also daunting. Whether you're starting with a blank canvas or looking for a statement piece to
by
Venus Wong
Home
All The Major Presidents' Day Home Sales You Don't Want...
Monday is President's Day and, aside from an extended weekend, February 18 also promises benefits of the shopping persuasion. The holiday's approach marks
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Your Birthday Color Can Bring Harmony Into Your Home
Decorating our spaces with intention is a task that's easier dreamt about than done — at the end of the day we lack energy, direction, and inspiration
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
The Biggest Steals From Wayfair's Long Weekend Sale
Our holiday weekend plans either consist of switching off our alarms to sleep in, or setting our alarms to sale shop — and with Monday, February 18 on
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Spring Isn't Here, But Urban Outfitters' Dreamy New Hom...
On Saturday, February 2 a groundhog by the name of Punxsutawney Phil crawled out before a frozen crowd of onlookers at Gobbler's Knob to reveal his
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Ikea Home
The 14 Most Vibrant Pieces From Ikea's Colorful New Collection
Normally, the month of February doesn't involve much color. There are mostly gray skies with the occasional swatch of white making an appearance in the
by
Olivia Harrison
Anthropologie
11 Items From Anthropologie's Spring Home Collection That Wi...
That nasty polar vortex that's currently sweeping across the nation has people all over stuck indoors, and while most of us are happy to not be outside
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
These Beautiful Anthropologie Home Buys Are On Double Sale
One of the best ways to lean into dodging night-out plans this winter is by creating the ultimate home base that you and your friends won't want to leave.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Get Inspired To Decorate With These Deals At Wayfair’s 4-Day Clea...
If you’re decorating (or redecorating), this weekend is a great time to find deals. But none are quite so massive as the sale Wayfair is having over the
by
Sara Hendricks
