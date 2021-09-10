Unlike the prized WFH office chairs we all bought last year, the average dining chair set must cater to a wide range of butts (not just our own), coexist under one table, and look just as good as they feel. Depending on the eaters in your home, it's also good to consider if they can handle the occasional food stain or need to be doused in Scotchguard. All in all, each living space has different dining chair needs and we've found a hoard of unique seats that measure up, according to rave reviews.
For under $100, you can score a hidden furniture gem in Anthropologie’s otherwise high-priced inventory, or head over to Walmart for a full five-piece set (table included!) for just $300. We also threw some fancy finds into the mix if you’re looking to build your dream house. Read on ahead for the full scoop on what kind of chair is right for your dining room based on budget, design, comfort, and of course, happy diners.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.