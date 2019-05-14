Living the small space lifestyle is an ongoing battle of trying to do more with the less. Sometimes, after an exhaustive search, we strike the furniture jackpot with a piece that epitomizes our spacial, stylistic, and budgetary trifecta. But just because these home buys are a rarity, doesn't mean that there aren't multiple viable options out there...It's a matter of finding the time to hunt them down.
If turning small space furniture hunting into a full-time job isn't in the cards right now, don't sweat it — because we've got you and your tiny apartment's back. Every month we're hula-hooping our way through the best buys in budget, size, and statement-making — from chic nesting tables to decorative room dividers, sleek units with extra shelving, comfy ottomans with secret storage, and even a loveseat. Scroll on for the under $150 furniture finds that will maximize tight spaces while keeping minimalism and style top of mind — so you can easily shop, decorate, and relax without ever leaving your tiny abode (or quitting your day job).
