Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Bathroom Ideas
Home
Small-Space Furniture Finds For Under $150
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More from Bathroom Ideas
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Is Having A
Flash Candle Sale — & Everything's...
Megan Decker
Mar 25, 2019
Beauty
Lush's Limited-Edition Seasonal Collection Is Perfect For Spring Gifting
Megan Decker
Mar 12, 2019
Target Home
Target's New Collection Couldn't Have Come At A Better Time
Olivia Harrison
Feb 11, 2019
Beauty
This Is The Top-Selling Bath & Body Works Candle In Your State
Is there anything more satisfying than striking a match, holding the running flame to a fresh candle wick, and inhaling a scent that takes you back home?
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
It's Time To Start Taking Baths Like A Grown-Up
There's only one reason to post a photo of a body of water — be it an ocean at sunset, a pool full of unicorn floats, or a bubbling bathtub — and that
by
Us
Home
The Best Buys From Wayfair's Cyber Week Blowout
It's holiday sale season — and lucky for us Wayfair is still slashing prices on a wide selection of big home buys across the site. The company
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
29 Candles To Buy Anyone On Your Holiday Gift-List
We're ready to go to bat with a bold shopping statement: Candles are the ideal holiday gift for anyone on our lists this season. Whether used as artful
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Love Succulents But Lack A Green Thumb? Try These Trendy Home Acc...
We, along with the rest of the millennial population, are succulent-obsessed. The trendy plants are an affordable luxury that wield tiny powers. Namely,
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Just Dropped The Coziest Fall Scents
Ever
Fall has a distinctive smell — dried leaves strewn across the sidewalk and the brisk morning breeze that catches your breath when you step outside —
by
Megan Decker
Home Decor
These 11 Fall Home Goods Have PSE (Pumpkin Spice Energy)
Pumpkin spice is a divisive seasonal flavor. While its lovers anxiously await the limited edition product parade, haters make plans to keep the orange
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
10 Iconic Pieces From Anthropologie's New Home Collection Co...
Anthropologie's aesthetic is defined by unique goods that feel like accessible vintage finds from across the globe. Its recent collaboration with a
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Ikea
18 Products From Ikea's 2019 Catalog That Are Already Availa...
Along with Ikea's highly anticipated 75th-anniversary line of vintage décor, the company also recently debuted its 2019 catalog; although it's still
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
Why Do So Many Millennial Women's Bathrooms Look The Same?
Well-lit, surprisingly large spaces in which every possible surface is covered in flawless white marble. Diptyque candle jars, their waxy remnants scooped
by
Cait Munro
Home
The Key To Streamlining Your Morning Routine Is All About The Bat...
What's our number one secret to looking flawless during the week? It actually has nothing to do with maintaining a regimented beauty routine. Instead,
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Beauty
You've Never Seen A Bath Bomb That Looks Like
This
...
There's a hit of nostalgia that comes every time you drop a bath bomb into the tub. Unless you're soaking in a bath steeped with weed or hopping into one
by
Megan Decker
Home
10 Pretty Shower Curtains To Makeover Your Bathroom
Is your bathroom looking a little dull lately? If you've been feeling meh about your loo — even after some proper cleaning, scrubbing, and organizing
by
Venus Wong
Spirit
Hear Us Out: Bath Recipes Could Change Your Life
Taking a long, luxurious bath is one of the best ways to unwind after a difficult day or week. But, if you're seeking more than a physical release, it's
by
Sara Coughlin
Body
Can You Catch Literally Anything From A Toilet Seat?
We've neatly laid out toilet paper, we've crouched until our thighs were sore, and we've decided to just cross our legs and hold out for another 30
by
Sarah Jacoby
Home
13 Zara Home Products To Give Your Bathroom A New Life
The bathroom, unsexy as it may be, is an essential part of any home. Given how important certain, ahem, bodily functions are to our survival, getting your
by
Venus Wong
Home
15 Cute Products To Brighten Up Your Laundry Room
The laundry room — if you're lucky enough to have one — is pretty far down the list when it comes to home improvement projects we want to tackle. It's
by
Venus Wong
Beauty
Lush’s Newest Collection Is Giving Us Major Spring Fever
Every spring brings new pastel products and citrus-y scents to beauty store shelves as a reward for surviving winter. And no one gets our love for a
by
Samantha Sasso
Home
Here's How To Have The Best Poop, Ever
Pooping: We all do it. We all joke about it (or, at least those of us who still have the humor of 10-year-olds). But are we doing it right? What if we
by
Marshall Bright
US
I Tried To "Zen-ify" My Shower & Almost Killed Myself In The Process
Well, I didn't actually come close to death — I "died" in the way that your mom always warns you you'll "poke your eye out." I tried to declutter my
by
Sean Santiago
Home
10 Products That Will Turn Your Bathroom Into A Goddess Retreat
Considering how much time we spend (and will continue to spend) in the bathroom over the course of our lives, it’s truly to our own benefit that we
by
Jinnie Lee
Home
Upgrade Your Bathroom In Just Minutes
Around the holidays, you're usually either a guest or a host. And, if you're the latter, it's a smart idea to freshen up the grungiest room in the house:
by
Chloe Daley
Home
10 Easy Ways To Give Your Bathroom A Serious Upgrade
In the glamorous world of home-decorating — which brims with sumptuous linens and porcelain dishware, artisan furniture and color-rich accents —
by
Shoko Wanger
Home
An Old-School Home Trend That's Making A Comeback
Monica Khemsurov is a Brooklyn-based journalist and the cofounder of Sight Unseen, an online magazine devoted to discovering new ideas and talents in
by
Monica Khemsurov
Bathroom Accessories
10 Modern Bathroom Solutions
Flummoxed by the ever-present need for storage in the bathroom? Here are 10 ways to stash all of your bath supplies in a modern way.
by
Dwell
Bathroom Accessories
13 Bright Bathroom Upgrades
Since the bathroom is the most grimy and utilitarian room in your pad, it actually deserves more design love than any other space. Just because you're in
by
Chloe Daley
Bathroom Accessories
Leave The Bathroom Door Open (Says Rachel Antonoff)
Before becoming famed Vogue EIC, Diana Vreeland showed off her signature style in a column for Harper's Bazaar called "Why Don't You?." In this, sartorial
by
Ellen Hoffman
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted