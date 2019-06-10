Bath & Body Works Just Dropped The Biggest Sale Of 2019

Bath & Body Works runs killer sales all year long. Whether it's a buy-two-get-one-free promo, or a seasonal giveaway on the jumbo 3-wick candles, the deals don't stop. But twice a year, once in January and again in June, our favorite destination for cucumber-scented shower gel and sweet-cherry body lotion drops a deal that goes above and beyond all the rest. It's the semi-annual Bath & Body Works mega-sale — and it starts right now, with insane deals both in-store and online.
For a limited time, you can grab all the B&BW goods you love — select scented shower gels, body creams, fine fragrance mists, wall plug-ins, and hand soap — for a whopping 75% off their normal retail price. To put that percentage into a helpful dollars-saved perspective, if you buy a shower gel (normally $12.50) today, you'll get the full-sized bottle for just $3 and change, no coupon code or hoops to jump through required.
Bath & Body Works is sweetening the deal this summer by bringing back more than 30 best-selling, formerly retired scents, including Sun-Ripened Raspberry, Pink Cashmere, and the classic Cucumber Melon. Between the fresh new Gingham collection and all the old-school comebacks, there's plenty to choose from, but we highly recommend shopping your faves with a sense of urgency: According to the brand, more than one million B&BW fans will be trolling for deals today alone — and once they're gone, they're gone.
Head over to the site yourself, and scroll through everything included in the semi-annual sale (pretty much all the body-care offerings). With deals this impressive, we'd recommend stocking your shower with every soap, gel, fine fragrance mist, and scented body cream you'll need from now until the next bi-annual sale... likely in January 2020.
