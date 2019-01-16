Bath & Body Works Is Having A Huge Sale — & Jumbo Candles Are Only $10

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are great, but there's something about a post-holiday, new year sale — the kind you can casually shop from the comfort of your couch after Marie Kondo-ing your closet — that's a lot more enjoyable. Of all the big stockroom-clearing sales going down this month, the best one is happening at Bath & Body Works. The brand's semi-annual sale is underway right now, with insane deals both online and in stores.
For a limited time, you can grab all the B&BW goods you love — select jumbo candles, scented shower gels and body lotions, plug-in fragrances, and foaming hand soaps — for up to 75% off retail price. As an added bonus, this sale includes over 50 of the brand's formerly-retired fragrances — like White Tea & Ginger, Pink Chiffon, and Oahu Coconut Sunset — available in all scented forms (body lotion, shower gel, and fragrance mist) for a limited time only.
Head over to the site and scroll through all the sale items, or check out the best picks from the mega sale, ahead. With deals this good, you can stock your bathroom with lemony fresh hand soap, Pink Chiffon body butter, and coffee table candles for all of 2019.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.