How I Marie-Kondo'd My Massive Makeup Collection

I sifted through years worth of beauty products to reorganize them rest into a functional and aesthetically pleasing space.

Thrift store donations are officially on the rise, all thanks to the phenomenon known as the Marie Kondo effect. The author's new show on Netflix has sparked a revolution of wannabe organizers who have taken to their closets and kitchens armed with trash bags and dreams. They all have one mission: to declutter.
I'm not normally one to give myself New Year's resolutions, but this year I joined millions of Americans in tidying up my space. Instead of clearing out my wardrobe or junk drawer, I took to my beauty collection — which is undoubtedly the most out-of-control area of my home. As a beauty writer, my job requires me to bring bags of products home to test, and very rarely do those products end up actually leaving my house. This system has results in bags of serums and creams strewn about my floor, lipsticks stuffed under couches, and makeup brushes jammed into the back of my closet. It doesn't make for an inviting space, I'll tell you that.
So, I decided to declutter the whole lot, sifting through four years worth of beauty products, getting rid of a solid amount, and reorganizing the rest into a functional and aesthetically pleasing space. See how it all went down in the video above.
