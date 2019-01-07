Rihanna's Makeup Artist Gave Me A Makeover — & This Is What I Looked Like

See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
When makeup artist Priscilla Ono showed up for a job in 2011, she had no idea it would turn into a full-time gig with one of the biggest stars on earth. "I wasn't even doing [Rihanna's] makeup," Ono told me, recounting their first interaction on the set of the "S&M" music video. "I was actually doing makeup for the background dancers, but when she arrived on set she immediately walked up to me and started complimenting me. She was so down-to-earth, like a friend I'd had for years."
Eight years later, Ono and Rihanna now share an extremely collaborative working relationship and friendship. Rihanna, an avid beauty lover, is teeming with makeup ideas and it's Ono's job to bring them to life — no matter how wild they might be. (One time, Rihanna wanted to bleach her brows, but Ono convinced her to conceal them instead.)
Ono has been there for some of Rihanna's wildest red carpet beauty looks — from her take on the Pope at the 2018 Met Gala to her all-gold face at the launch of Fenty Beauty in New York City. So, when she offered to give me a makeover (not to mention, a sneak peek at Fenty Beauty's brand-new concealer), I didn't hesitate to jump into her makeup chair.
Above, watch Ono recreate a classic Rihanna look on me — and prepare to take notes as she details the exact tricks and products she uses on RiRi herself.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, $34, available at Sephora; Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette, $59, available at Sephora; Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, $20, available at Sephora; Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored, $24, available at Sephora; Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Chic Phreak/Girl Next Door, $32, available at Sephora; Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer, $32, available at Sephora; Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Amplifying Eye Primer, $22, Fenty Beauty Shimmer Skinstick in Rum and Yacht Lyfe, $25 each, available at Sephora; Fenty Beauty Pro FIlt’r Instant Retouch Concealer, $26, available January 11 at Sephora; Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder, $32, available January 11 at Sephora.
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1