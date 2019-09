Rihanna's Makeup Artist Gave Me A Makeover — & This Is What I Looked Like

When makeup artist Priscilla Ono showed up for a job in 2011, she had no idea it would turn into a full-time gig with one of the biggest stars on earth. "I wasn't even doing [Rihanna's] makeup," Ono told me, recounting their first interaction on the set of the "S&M" music video. "I was actually doing makeup for the background dancers, but when she arrived on set she immediately walked up to me and started complimenting me. She was so down-to-earth, like a friend I'd had for years."