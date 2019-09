The Met Gala is officially underway at the Metropolitan Museum of Art as hosts Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace, Amal Clooney, and Rihanna have descended upon the stairs to welcome their guests. The evening's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination , has seen many celebrities relying on accessories to give off those Catholic vibes, but leave it to Rihanna to be one of the few to commit – and get it right. Typically, the first Monday in May is filled with hit-or-miss interpretations of each theme but, alas, Rihanna saved the day once again. Even better news? Eager fans didn’t have to wait all night for a glimpse of the singer and style/beauty mogul.