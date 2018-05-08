The Met Gala took place last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art as hosts Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace, Amal Clooney, and Rihanna descended upon the stairs to welcome their guests. The evening's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, saw many celebrities relying on accessories to give off those Catholic vibes, but leave it to Rihanna to be one of the few to commit – and get it right. Typically, the first Monday in May is filled with hit-or-miss interpretations of each theme but, alas, Rihanna saved the day once again. Even better news? Eager fans didn’t have to wait all night for a glimpse of the singer and style/beauty mogul.
Last year, the Bad Gal was one of the very last to show up but well worth the wait, wearing the opening look from Comme des Garçons' fall '16 collection. Never one to disappoint, this year, the superstar arrived in Pope-inspired Maison Margiela, a lot earlier than we'd expect for an event that usually saves the best for last (she is this year's co-chair, after all). Naturally, she shut it down. We'll let Twitter sum it up for you.
RIHANNA HERE TO CLEANSE ME OF MY SINS ????#MetGala #MetHeavenlyBodies #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/Sw5AML3vdb— GIPHY (@GIPHY) May 7, 2018
White smoke seen pouring out of Vatican chimney as Rihanna hits the Met Gala runway, meaning she has replaced Francis as pontiff. pic.twitter.com/gxnlErEIeg— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) May 7, 2018
The dress code was "Sunday Best" #metgala. Rihanna did Monday Better. pic.twitter.com/scTIZt9hyA— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 7, 2018
