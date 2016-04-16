This was Rossi’s first fashion-centric film: “I was interested in the opportunity to go behind the scenes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and understand why it’s an institution of such important cultural power,” he explained. Rossi sees Bolton as a “perfect guide” to the fashion orbit for the uninitiated — the director also hopes the film’s appeal will extend beyond the fashion crowd because of his own unfamiliarity with the industry.



“I’m not taking anything for granted in the storytelling,” Rossi says of approaching a topic he isn't well versed in. Before working on The First Monday in May, Rossi watched documentaries delving into both the fashion and art realms — The September Issue as well as National Gallery, for example, and he hopes his flick comes off as “a hybrid” of the two.



There was also, of course, the allure of decoding Wintour: "Many of the films I’ve made have gone behind the scenes of institutions like The New York Times and higher education, but along with the brick-and-mortar institution of the Met, Anna Wintour’s role within popular culture has become not only an icon, but a woman of mythic status," Rossi explained of the subject's appeal. "Being able to unpack that mythology” and suss out if Wintour’s epic rep is “premised on truth or cliches was a big draw for me,” Rossi says of the project’s appeal.

