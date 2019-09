There's been lots of buzz leading up to The First Monday In May, the documentary chronicling the entire year it took to craft 2015's Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibit and the lavish gala (a.k.a. the Met Ball) that accompanies it. The most attention-grabbing elements of the flick are threefold: ample access into, arguably, the most exclusive fashion event that exists; a chance to devour copious screen time of the one, the only Anna Wintour; the fact that it was directed by Andrew Rossi (the guy behind critically acclaimed films like Page One: Inside The New York Times and Ivory Tower).But there are some fascinating insights into the exhibit and gala's contentious theme, China: Through The Looking Glass, that shouldn't, and hopefully won't, be overlooked between the film's lighter-hearted pleasures . (The latter includes relishing the gossipy gala table seating debriefs between Wintour and Vogue Director of Special Events Sylvana Ward Durrett, marveling at how expensive Rihanna was to nab, and watching a super-selective coterie of A-listers get down at the actual Met Ball.)“I think it was really important," Andrew Bolton, the Met's head curator, told Refinery29 of how the film addressed criticism surrounding the theme of China: Through The Looking Glass. "I wish there was more about it in the film, actually. The subject matter was complicated...Orientalism is Orientalism," Bolton told Refinery29 of the polarizing theme . "What I wanted to show was that China has been quite complicit in the images Western culture has formulated. There’s a complexity behind that, and that was interesting; I wish there was more in the film."The film does depict (quite polite) impasses between the museum's Asian Art curatorial staff and Wintour's Vogue camp (given their steely focus, unsurprisingly, on the exhibit and party's fashion merits). "It wasn’t wasn’t easy to get my colleagues in the Asian Art department to incorporate much fashion into the galleries," Bolton says. The tension runs both directions, telegraphed via Wintour's more dismissive commentary about things unrelated to fashion that could potentially get the way of her grand Met Ball vision.