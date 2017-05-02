We Can All Go To Bed Now, Because Rihanna Just Shut Down The Met Gala

On a night filled with hit-or-miss interpretations of Rei Kawakubo's influence on fashion, we waited on Rihanna to make her entrance and show all the Met Gala attendees just how, exactly, one wears Comme des Garçons.
Bad Gal typically is among the last to arrive at the Anna Wintour-orchestrated fête. (The final bow is usually reserved for Beyoncé, of course.) And she doesn't take the honor lightly — as (evident when she neatly draped the incredibly stunning, incredibly meme-able train of her Guo Pei gown from the 2015 event on the steps of the museum for an incredibly photo opportunity. Never one to disappoint, the performer honored the designer of the hour by bringing back a runway piece from one of Kawakubo's recent collections.
After much anticipation, Rihanna finally graced Met Gala attendees (and attentive Twitter users) with her presence, clad in the opening look from Comme des Garçons' fall '16 collection. (Caroline Kennedy, former ambassador to Japan, wore a gown from the same collection to the event, according to The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman.) She reportedly didn't spend much time on the red carpet, but it didn't matter: That tiny glimpse at her off-the-catwalk Comme des Garçons, from the lobby of the Carlyle Hotel to the entrance of the Met, was all we needed. In fact, we're ready to call it a night after this.
WHAT IF instead of the #MetGala next year we pay Rihanna and Solange millions of dollars to teach celebrities how to dress.— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) May 2, 2017
#MetGala RIHANNA DID THAT, LEGEND. WOW MY GRADES ARE UP, MY SKIN IS CLEAR, WORLD PEACE IS AMONG US, pic.twitter.com/wwxCaF7gZn— Tess Barnhart ♡ (@tessXinHui) May 2, 2017
rihanna could literally wear a chipotle bag and we'd all be like...#MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZZoaibHA08— Alyssa Coscarelli (@alyssainthecity) May 2, 2017
There you have it, folks: yet another red carpet, slayed to oblivion by Rihanna.
