We Can All Go To Bed Now, Because Rihanna Just Shut Down The Met Gala

After much anticipation, Rihanna finally graced Met Gala attendees (and attentive Twitter users) with her presence, clad in the opening look from Comme des Garçons' fall '16 collection . (Caroline Kennedy, former ambassador to Japan, wore a gown from the same collection to the event, according to The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman.) She reportedly didn't spend much time on the red carpet, but it didn't matter: That tiny glimpse at her off-the-catwalk Comme des Garçons, from the lobby of the Carlyle Hotel to the entrance of the Met, was all we needed. In fact, we're ready to call it a night after this.