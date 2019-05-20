Skip navigation!
rihanna
Fashion
Everything You Need To Know Rihanna’s Fenty Line
by
Channing Hargrove
More from rihanna
Fashion
Rihanna's Fenty Line Is Bringing Some Much Needed Inclusivity To The Luxury...
Channing Hargrove
May 20, 2019
Pop Culture
Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Busy Philipps & All The Other Celebs Calling Out The Latest...
Kaitlin Reilly
May 16, 2019
Fashion
Rihanna Is Officially Launching A Fashion House With LVMH
Channing Hargrove
May 10, 2019
Beauty
Rihanna’s Jade Nails Are The Coolest Take On A Marble Manicure
The marble manicure has become the French manicure's cooler cousin. The design, modeled after the glossy countertops and home decor we save on Pinterest,
by
aimee simeon
Fashion
What Is Camp Fashion Anyway? The 2019 Met Gala Theme, Explained
It’s that time of year: The 2019 Met Gala is here. The annual event is a star-studded fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
This H&M Collection Has Rihanna's Name Written All Over It
Last year, H&M launched Nyden, a new brand focused on targeting millennials by tapping “co-creators” (or cool people, like Dua Lipa, Justine Skye, and
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Ethan Hawke & Charlize Theron Finally Acknowledge The Power Of Ri...
While we sit here and tap our heels in anticipation of a new Rihanna album, celebrities already have something even better: Rihanna anecdotes. In the past
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Rihanna Has Been Secretly Wearing Her Summer Makeup Collection Fo...
As evidenced by her rumored new album and skin-care line, Rihanna is no stranger to keeping her upcoming projects hush-hush. Just today, Fenty Beauty
by
Thatiana Diaz
Movies
How To Watch
Guava Island
If You Aren't At Coachella
Donald Glover cordially invites you to Guava Island. The singer, actor, writer, comedian, and Coachella headliner announced he will host a premiere of
by
Alejandra Salazar
Beauty
After Fenty Beauty Changed Makeup, Is Rihanna Coming For Skin Care?
First she came for makeup. Then she came for lingerie. And now, it looks like Rihanna is coming for skin care. According to the United States Patent and
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Fenty's Trophy Wife Body Lava Is A Glow Up In A Bottle
Spring may officially be here, but I haven't come to terms with the fact that winter did me dirty. After a multitude of snow days in New York City and all
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Lady Gaga Is Bringing Pink Eyeshadow Back In A Big Way
When it comes to eyeshadow and eye makeup, celebrities are getting real comfortable with the unexpected. Over the past year alone, we've seen unlikely
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
Hood By Air Is Coming Back From Its Hiatus
Good news if you've been clinging to a Rihanna-approved Hood By Air T-shirt since designer Shayne Oliver announced his label would going on hiatus in
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
What Does Rihanna’s Fashion Line Have To Do With Her
Loud
Last month, news broke that Queen Rihanna would be releasing something a little bigger than Fenty-branded sunglasses. The mogul is working with French
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
Rihanna
Loves
Her Skittles Birthday Manicure, For The Re...
Rihanna can pull off pretty much anything. White eyeliner? She basically invented it. Skinny brows? Obviously yes. A gown that leaves her essentially
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Rihanna Gets This $800 Facial, So I Did, Too
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Fenty Beauty Just Dropped Even More Valentine's Day Products
Update: Two days after Fenty Beauty gave Valentine's Day new life with a single product drop, Rihanna decided to turn up the heat even more and announce a
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Ariana Grande Shouts Out Fenty Beauty In A New Song — & Fans Are ...
Ariana Grande isn't exactly known for being relatable. With the kind of fame that affords her personal makeup artists and hairstylists, and the kind of
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
Are Rihanna-Branded Sunglasses Next For The Fenty Empire?
After careful observation, we know now that Rihanna considers herself her own demographic for her product launches and treats herself as a personal focus
by
Channing Hargrove
Entertainment News
Rihanna Is Reportedly Suing Her Father
Rihanna is suing her father for exploiting the name Fenty for unsanctioned business opportunities, according to documents obtained by People. Per the
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Rihanna's Makeup Artist Gave Me A Makeover — & This Is What ...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Fenty Beauty Is Launching 50 Shades Of Concealer & We Tried Them ...
Priscilla Ono is a world-class makeup artist with a roster of celebrity clients, but even she has struggled to find the perfect base shade. "I've had to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Music
Rihanna Is Dropping New Music In 2019 & We're Already Counti...
2019 is going to be a good year for Rihanna’s Navy. The singer has confirmed, via the legally-binding (not really, but a fan can hope) method of an
by
Sara Hendricks
Beauty
We Tried Fenty's New Mattemoiselle Lipstick Shades — & Here&...
Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
by
aimee simeon
Pop Culture
These Pop Culture Questions Need To Be Answered In 2019
This is the time of year people start making vows to leave a bunch of things behind when the clock strikes 12 on January 1. The New Year inspires fresh
by
Sesali Bowen
Fashion
Why Snakeskin Should Be Your New Favorite Neutral
As with anything when it comes to Rihanna, Bad Gal RiRi does it, and we want to, too. When the singer-cum-mogul was spotted wearing head-to-toe snakeskin
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Is The Beauty Influencer We ...
"'Tis the season. Fa la la la la. Pick this shit up." That's just one of many one-liners in Fenty Beauty’s genius holiday gift guide featuring
by
aimee simeon
Pop Culture
Your Official Pop Culture Gift Guide — The Black Edition
2018 was a great year for Black pop culture. We got a new Beyoncé album (kind of). Wakanda Fever is at an all time high thanks to Black Panther. Cardi B
by
Sesali Bowen
Beauty
The Only Liquid Liner That Actually Stays Put On My Greasy Lids
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
by
aimee simeon
Fashion
InStyle
&
Glamour
Magazines Had The Most Divers...
There is a longstanding myth that Black women do not sell magazines – a myth the fashion industry has maintained for decades. As magazine sales continue
by
Channing Hargrove
