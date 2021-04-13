Savage X Fenty Debuted Bridal Lingerie — & The Campaign Stars Bride-To-Be Jackie Aina

Calling all brides: Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty announced the launch of its first-ever bridal collection. Finally, it’s possible to include your favorite singer-designer in the biggest day of your life. The capsule collection — which includes white and periwinkle-colored lingerie in a mixture of embroidered and floral lace — is made up of all your bridal underwear needs, from corsets and shapers to stockings and garters. That, and it’s available in sizes 32A to 42H and XS to 3X.
For the launch, Savage x Fenty tapped beauty influencer, YouTube sensation, and bride-to-be Jackie Aina to be its star. Aina, who got engaged in 2019 to Denis Asamoah, modeled the periwinkle lace bra-and-thong set (something blue!), pairing the duo with a white logo-covered waist cincher, as well as the white lace corset. For something more traditional, the capsule features the Foiled Sprigs set — which includes a sheer, white bra-and-panty combo, as well as a matching garter — which is equally covetable for the big day.
Ahead, shop the entire collection, which ranges in price from $20 to $100.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.