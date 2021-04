Savage X Fenty Debuted Bridal Lingerie — & The Campaign Stars Bride-To-Be Jackie Aina

Calling all brides: Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty announced the launch of its first-ever bridal collection . Finally, it’s possible to include your favorite singer-designer in the biggest day of your life. The capsule collection — which includes white and periwinkle-colored lingerie in a mixture of embroidered and floral lace — is made up of all your bridal underwear needs, from corsets and shapers to stockings and garters. That, and it’s available in sizes 32A to 42H and XS to 3X.