Rihanna’s Pre-Spring Haircut Will Make You Want Bangs

The hairstyle, which involves loose waves going all the way down to Rihanna's low back, is likely the work of a wig or weave as, last we checked, the singer had her hair styled in a very on-trend mullet for the last couple of months. It's giving us major throwback vibes to Rihanna's iconic early ‘00s style when she was known for her thick, blunt bangs. However, back in the day, they were paired with a short, piece-y bob.