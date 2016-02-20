Rihanna's 18 Best Beauty Looks (Including Some You May Have Missed)

Full disclosure: It’s nearly impossible to pick winners when it comes to Rihanna’s beauty looks. There are, after all, a lot to consider. First, we had to narrow down her best red-carpet moments, from the demure to the daring. Then, there are the looks she sports when off the clock, whether hitting a Clippers game or just running around New York. (Did you really think she just throws on some mascara and pulls her hair into a topknot before leaving the house? Not a chance.)