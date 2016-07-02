Skip navigation!
Katie Dickens
Skin Care
Oily Skin: Not Quite As Evil As We All Thought
Katie Dickens
Jul 2, 2016
Music Tracker
Sweat-Proof Beauty Tips Pros Swear By
Katie Dickens
Apr 5, 2016
Makeup
15 Beauty Buys All The Cool Girls Swear By
Katie Dickens
Mar 21, 2016
Celebrity Beauty
Rihanna's 18 Best Beauty Looks (Including Some You May Have Missed)
Full disclosure: It’s nearly impossible to pick winners when it comes to Rihanna’s beauty looks. There are, after all, a lot to consider. First, we
by
Katie Dickens
Hair
Forgotten Celeb Hairdos That Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Despite what the weekly gossip mags may say, stars are not like us for many reasons. One of which is how often they change up their hair colors. With top
by
Katie Dickens
Makeup
8 Brow Tricks Pros Swear By
Just because you’re armed with an arsenal of brow pencils and powders — and a Pinterest board devoted to the arches of Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid
by
Katie Dickens
Skin Care
10 Ways To Score Free Beauty Products When You Travel
Once upon a time, those tiny bottles and miniature soaps that lined hotel sinks were filled with generic and subpar, for lack of a better word, crap. Only
by
Katie Dickens
Makeup
Pros Share Their Best Makeup Removal Tips
By now, everyone is aware of the importance of not falling into bed with a full face of makeup. (If not, we’ll remind you that it can lead to clogged
by
Katie Dickens
Makeup
29 Makeup Products That Are Flying Off Shelves Right Now
Whether you’re dressing up as Harley Quinn or Jem and the Holograms, the most important part of any Halloween transformation happens above the neck.
by
Katie Dickens
Makeup
How Not To Be A Jerk At The Makeup Counter
Sure, we've all encountered beauty bullies, but for every pushy, overbearing sales associate there are many more pleasant professionals out there. And the
by
Katie Dickens
Beauty
Don't Fall For These 7 Beauty Traps
Just like the schoolyard and cyberspace, the beauty realm is full of individuals who seek to assert their authority over others, preying upon the
by
Katie Dickens
Makeup
How To Fake A Sun-Kissed Face
By now, we are all fully aware that the sun is the devil (beyond the recommended daily allowance of vitamin D it provides), and whatever color its evil
by
Katie Dickens
Beauty
8 Festival Beauty Rules You Should Break
In everyday life, we tend to adhere to basic beauty tenets that prevent us from looking like we don’t own a mirror or know our way around a hair brush,
by
Katie Dickens
Skin Care
8 Gross Music-Festival Beauty Problems & How To Fix 'Em
In street style shots, festival fan girls look perfect — from their brightly painted toes to their festive floral crowns. But, anyone who’s spent a
by
Katie Dickens
Hair
Read This Before You Get Bangs
"Should I get bangs?" It's an eternal question that plagues many of our brains. You've probably considered taking the plunge at least once. Well, here's a
by
Katie Dickens
