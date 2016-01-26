Forgotten Celeb Hairdos That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Despite what the weekly gossip mags may say, stars are not like us for many reasons. One of which is how often they change up their hair colors. With top colorists on call and bottomless weave and wig budgets, it’s as easy to switch up their strand hues as it is their shoes.
Of course, social media just encourages new colors, as a drastic change often elicits an avalanche of likes. Need proof? Let’s recall the craziness that ensued after Kim Kardashian’s high-profile "bleachable moment." However, not all color moments cause a ruckus. For instance, some fairly recent changes, like Rita Ora’s foray into pastel territory or Nicole Richie’s temporary teal, flew slightly more under-the-radar (if there is such a thing in the time of Instagram, Snapchat, etc.).
Meanwhile, a few of the most trend-inducing colors occurred long before some of you were even born, including Brad Pitt’s dreamy sun-bleached locks. In fact, even if you have your finger on the
app pulse of the latest celeb 'dos, you may have blinked and missed some pretty awesome shades. Luckily for you, we’re revisiting our favorite short-lived mane colors for your viewing pleasure, ahead.
