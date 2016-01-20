What You Need To Know About Hollywood's Biggest Hair Secret

So what type of hair do the pros use? "The hair extensions themselves will vary depending on if you want synthetic, non-Remy [human hair], or Remy human hair," Redway says. "I always recommend human hair. Although it is more expensive than synthetic hair, I find it to be a better investment. Human hair appears the most natural and can be heat-styled as if it were your own hair."



However, Redway notes that not all human hair is created equal. Non-Remy hair is "low-quality human hair [that] may cause tangling and shedding," while Remy hair is "high-quality human hair, usually from one source, minimizing the chances of the hair becoming tangled."



Virgin-cuticle hair is her top pick. "This is the highest grade of hair," she says. "This hair has not been chemically treated, color-treated, or bleached in any way. Virgin hair is the most expensive type of hair to get."

