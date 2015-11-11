Selena Gomez Just Debuted A Shocking New Look

The Victoria’s Secret red carpet has seen its fair share of dramatic beauty changes. It’s where Karlie Kloss debuted her short crop — and, last night, it’s where we saw Selena Gomez try out bluish-gray eyes. That’s right, eyes.
Rather than, you know, experimenting with a new mascara or lipstick color — Gomez (who performed at the show) walked onto the pink carpet wearing light-colored contact lenses. For those who are used to her deep-chocolate irises, the change was pretty shocking. Some even compared her look to blue-eyed veteran angel Adriana Lima's. (Doppelgänger, anyone?)
While we love Gomez just the way she is, we’re all about switching up your beauty look in whatever way makes you happy. (And, in this case, is safe and approved by your eye doctor.) To emphasize the new color, Gomez's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, coated the songstress' lids with a haze of coppery-bronze eyeshadow — the perfect complementary hue. We don't know about you, but we're seriously considering mimicking the whole package this weekend.
What do you think of her look? Would you try colored contacts for a big night out? Let us know what you think in the comments.
