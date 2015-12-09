Victoria’s Secret puts on a hell of a show. This year, just as they have done for the past 20 — you read that right, the first show was in 1995 — they put on a fashion show that was more like a rock concert than a typical night on the catwalk.
Stars included first-timers Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. And let’s not forget about musical performances by The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding, and Selena Gomez.
But the real star of the show is, as it always is, the clothes. Models were laced and lingeried to high heaven, dazzling the audience with elaborate outfits. As always, everyone seemed to be having a good time. We wonder why that is? Or if it’s just a put-on? Even Magdalena Frackowiak bounced back after a TMZ reporter badgered her about food.
Click ahead to see our favorite looks from last night's event. There are some good ones in here.
