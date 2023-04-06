From kiki’ing with your fave talent to creator-made installations to live entertainment, The Glow Up is centered on leveling up our audience across their passions. We’re back for our sophomore year, so you can expect us to be a little bit smarter, but, as always, down to clown. We’re giving you some energy to end your year strong and kick off the Homecoming season in a city that has always honored the legacy, energy, style, self-expression, and pure vibes of the HBCUs that call Atlanta home.