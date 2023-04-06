Hello Friends and Fam!
Boy, we had a time last night, y’all! On Wednesday (April 5), Unbothered had the pleasure of hosting our first Next Up Mixer in partnership with Tres Generaciones Tequila at SkyBar at The Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The event featured light bites, mingling with some of our friends, and drinks from Tres Generaciones, of course.
We vibed out to the sounds of DJ Jasmine Solano, along with live music performances from some talented folks in the independent artist space that we know are Next Up in the music game: Tanerélle, Madison McFerrin, and B.K. Habermehl. B.K., whose music has been featured on Insecure, got the party started with her vibes – complete with a full band and dancers. McFerrin, who’s about to embark on a cross-country tour this summer, kept the energy going with her soulful vibes. And Atlanta singer-songwriter Tanerélle closed us out with her intergalactic Mama Saturn tones that kept the energy going for the rest of the night.
It reminded me and my team how much we love our community, and how important it is for us to get outside and continue to build that kinship together.
Real ones remember that the Next Up stage first started in Atlanta last year, at our first ever live ticketed event, The Glow Up. That first stage saw everyone including Coco Jones,Kali, Kaash Paige, Pap Chanel, MK XYZ, and India Shawn. (Damn we can really pick them, right?). And then we came back and did it again the next night with performances by Kelis and Latto that shut the house down.
We loved those nights and the entire event so much – mostly because we got the chance to vibe with YOU all.. Atlanta welcomed us with open arms (and 102° heat), and nothing made our year more. After the event, we got so much feedback from our friends, artists, partners, and the Atlanta community that we had to come back.
And we are.
We're bringing together our vibrant community of unapologetic loyalists and new members of the fam once again — live and in person — for The Glow Up! Yes y’all, we are coming back to Atlanta for our second annual festival this October. We had such a good time last year, so you know we had to do it again.
This year, we’re going to keep growing and glowing up. We’ve learned some things – e.g. don’t put on a festival on two of the hottest days on record.
We’ve also unlearned some things — everyone’s glow up doesn’t always look the same. We can celebrate little wins, big wins, and everything in between. So, this year will be all about that community lesson plan.
From kiki’ing with your fave talent to creator-made installations to live entertainment, The Glow Up is centered on leveling up our audience across their passions. We’re back for our sophomore year, so you can expect us to be a little bit smarter, but, as always, down to clown. We’re giving you some energy to end your year strong and kick off the Homecoming season in a city that has always honored the legacy, energy, style, self-expression, and pure vibes of the HBCUs that call Atlanta home.
October is a time when the city and our people do what we do. We come together, we recap, we revive, and we reign. And that’s exactly the energy Unbothered celebrates everyday, and it’s what The Glow Up will continue to give us all a space to do together this fall.
And really, do we need a reason to have a party with y’all? We all deserve, so let’s get our glow on.
We’re bringing back the real conversations, the most inspiring Black voices, and the incomparable vibes of Unbothered digital to life. Over the next few months, you’ll be hearing more from us on everything from our performing headliners, to our always on programming moments that bring your most loved series like Dear Black Love, Go Off Sis, and Wash Day to life with dope talent, and the return of the Glow ‘N Roll skating rink – to Black-owned businesses, food, and products you 100% need in your life. You know it’s about to be a time, so go ahead and put it on the calendar now.
See you in Atlanta!