The Met Gala Was Underwhelming But These Black Celebrities Ate

It’s the most wonderful time of year: when fashion enthusiasts and critics come together to virtually discuss the moments we loved — and hated — at the Met Gala . This year marks the first time the event has fallen on the first Monday in May since the start of the pandemic and all of its usual pomp and circumstance was back in full force. But after all the anticipation, did the looks live up to the hype? The theme of the night was In America: An Analogy of Fashion’s Gilded Glamour which served as part two of last year's exhibition In America: The Lexicon of Fashion . While part one just barely captured the many facets of American culture, this theme carved out a specific time period between 1870 and the early 1900s.