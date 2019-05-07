Skip navigation!
Met Gala 2019
Fashion
A Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala May Be Happening
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Nicki Minaj Doesn’t Understand Camp But It’s Not Her Fault
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
We Finally Know Who Pierced Harry Styles' Ear
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
Why Was Black Camp Left Out Of The Met Exhibit
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The Met Gala Red Carpet Was Our Favorite Movie This Year
Michelle Li
May 7, 2019
Fashion
The Met Is Selling A Barbie Version Of Kacey Musgraves' Red Carpet Look
Eliza Huber
May 7, 2019
Fashion
The Met Gala After Party Looks Gave The Red Carpet A Run For Its Money
Eliza Huber
May 7, 2019
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus Taught Liam Hemsworth A Crucial Met Gala Lesson
Miley Cyrus is a Met Gala vet at this point, having attended the event pretty consistently for the last couple of years. But her date for the evening, husb
by
Natalie Morin
Beauty
Cardi B Wore $10 Nail Polish & 250 Swarovski Crystals To The Met ...
If you can't afford Cardi B's over-the-top Thom Browne Met Gala ensemble — the bejeweled nipple covers alone are valued at $250,000 — there i
by
Thatiana Diaz
Met Gala
Tiffany Haddish Brought Chicken To The Met Gala – & Here's What E...
Red carpets are usually characterized by their lack of food. And even the moments leading up to the walk down the red carpet are limited to little bites an
by
Michelle Santiago...
Fashion
The Kardashian-Jenners Channeled Cher and The Little Mermaid For ...
by
Eliza Huber
Pop Culture
From Kim K To Harry Styles, Here's What We Know About The Met Gal...
After any good party, there's an after party. At least, that's how it is when you're partying with a bunch of fashionable couples from the 2
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Lucy Boynton Tries Out Hollywood's Favorite Hair-Color Trend At T...
While subtle hair color changes have rocked Hollywood recently — from Jennifer Love Hewitt going sunlit brunette to Bella Hadid's switch from dark c
by
Rachel Lubitz
Pop Culture
It Looks Like Nick Jonas Went To The Met Gala Just To Troll Sophi...
The 2019 Met Gala is a special night for two of the Jonas brothers. For Nick, it's where he and now-wife Priyanka Chopra first connected after they at
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Met Gala
The Cutest, Campiest Couples At The 2019 Met Gala
by
Morgan Baila
Fashion
The Met Gala Goes To Camp: Here's All The Over-the-Top Looks From...
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
The Unexpected Matching Trend Celebs Loved At The Met Gala Tonight
by
Thatiana Diaz
Fashion
Zendaya's Met Gala Look Was Inspired By Our Favorite Disney Movie
Once upon a time in a land not that far away, Zendaya walked on the Met Gala pink carpet in a real life princess dress. Inspired by Cinderella, the actress
by
Michelle Li
Pop Culture
Which Kardashian-Jenners Attended The 2019 Met Gala
Not every star scores an invite to the Met Gala, but you better believe that most of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew are on the guest list. The me
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
For Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas The Met Gala Is More Than Just A...
Just as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner hit the 2019 Met Gala red (actually, pink) carpet in matchy-matchy outfits, fellow newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Ch
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
What Celebrities Are Going To The Met Gala
Despite what Billy McFarland may tell you, not just anyone can go to the Met Gala. In fact, not just any celebrity either. The guest list for the annual Me
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Cardi B Basically Wore The Met Gala Red Carpet
Cardi B just walked the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala, and she left everyone shaking. The “Money” rapper arrived in a billowing, vampy red ensemble w
by
Mekita Rivas
Beauty
Hair Bows Are Back — & Hollywood Can't Get Enough Of The Trend
This trend is like kindergarten all over again.
by
Us
Pop Culture
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Had A Matching Met Gala Moment Days Aft...
When did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get so cool? It may be hard to pin down one exact moment, but they definitely stayed cool through the 2019 Met Gala. T
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Fashion
Kylie Jenner Matched Her Purple Wig To Her Gown At The Met Gala
If there's anyone who knows how to go all out for a red carpet, it's Kylie Jenner. The lip kit queen wore a sheer bedazzled custom Versace lilac
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Dress Looks An Awful Lot Like Her Vogue...
Speculate no longer. Kim Kardashian has hit the Met Gala pink carpet wearing a ruched beige dress with a wet effect by Thierry Mugler himself. The designer
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
Kacey Musgraves Transformed Into Blonde Barbie At The Met Gala
A head of platinum blonde hair seems to be the way to go tonight at the 2019 Met Gala; at least if you ask Lady Gaga or Kris Jenner, who both rocked blonde
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Kris Jenner Took Orders From Kylie For The Met Gala — & She Looks...
You never know what to expect when the Kardashian-Jenners show up — especially at the Met Gala. The family constantly changes things up by using high-end
by
Thatiana Diaz
Pop Culture
Why Isn't Rami Malek Walking The Met Gala Pink Carpet With His Gi...
On Monday night, many of Hollywood's biggest stars hit the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala to celebrate all-things camp. Best Actor Oscar winner Rami
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Lady Gaga Arrived At The Met Gala With The Wildest Fake Lashes We...
There's only one way to make an entrance at the Met Gala — especially with a Camp Fashion theme — and Lady Gaga just nailed it. The A Star Is Born
by
Thatiana Diaz
Tech
How To Watch The Met Gala Red Carpet So You Don't Miss A Single C...
Today is the first Monday in May, which means fashion's biggest night is upon us. Tonight, celebrities from all over the world will descend upon the r
by
Anabel Pasarow
Fashion
How Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, And More Are Getting Ready For The Me...
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
What Is Camp Fashion Anyway? The 2019 Met Gala Theme, Explained
It’s that time of year: The 2019 Met Gala is here. The annual event is a star-studded fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of
by
Mekita Rivas
Beauty
These Met Gala Beauty Looks Will Go Down In History
by
Us
