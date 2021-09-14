The 2021 Met Gala Beauty Looks That Stole The Damn Show

Though attendees got creative with the 2021 Met Gala mask mandate, the open-air red-carpet arrivals were fair game for guests to showcase the boldest in beauty.
Marking the event's triumphant return, we've seen the star-studded lineup set themselves all over the spectrum. From Hailey Bieber's lived-in beach waves and natural makeup to Gigi Hadid's gloriously retro high ponytail and graphic eye combination, there were plenty of defining moments to behold in the hair & makeup department. And while some guests took extra precautions, such as Kim Kardashian who wore a head-to-toe Balenciaga covering, we haven't stopped talking about the rest of the lot.
With the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” mostly addressing attire, the beauty didn't follow a cohesive theme like 2019's Camp looks. Instead, we saw a melting pot of personal style, some bold and futuristic, some elegantly channeling Old Hollywood glamour, and others taking a cue from the '60s mod movement.
Hair was a particular spectacle, with so many of our favorite red-carpet regulars showing off dramatic color changes and sky-high headpieces to make up for a year with so few events. As for makeup, it was well and truly all about eyes and radiant skin.
