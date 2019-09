It's good to be Gigi Hadid. We may not know from first-hand experience, but from what we can tell, the 24-year-old model lives the life. Read: She's best friends with Taylor Swift , she earns prestigious titles, like Model of the Year , and goes bowling with Bachelorette contestants . To her credit, we don't just love Gigi because she lives the kind of life we only wish we could — we love her because she's got one of the best beauty evolutions in the game.