It's good to be Gigi Hadid. We may not know from first-hand experience, but from what we can tell, the 24-year-old model lives the life. Read: She's best friends with Taylor Swift, she earns prestigious titles, like Model of the Year, and goes bowling with Bachelorette contestants. To her credit, we don't just love Gigi because she lives the kind of life we only wish we could — we love her because she's got one of the best beauty evolutions in the game.
Unlike most stars, Gigi never really had a glow-up. Rewind back to her earliest modeling days and you'll notice that she's always been a beauty icon in the making — sans awkward phases or regrettable red carpet moments. Whether she's donning a faux bob at an award show, spiky lashes at the Met Gala, or ombré highlights at an industry function, Gigi proves to be one of the biggest beauty trendsetters of our generation. Our proof, ahead.