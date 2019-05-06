Lady Gaga Arrived At The Met Gala With The Wildest Fake Lashes We've Ever Seen

While we first noticed the pink parachute gown that the Met Gala co-chair arrived in (not to mention the male entourage with umbrellas), it's her grandiose eyelashes that we couldn't take our eyes off. More of an accessory statement than a makeup extra, the metallic gold false lashes extended past her cheekbones and appear to be sharper than a stiletto. But it doesn't stop there: Upon closer inspection you'll also see jewels placed on the upper lash line and white liner on the bottom lash line.