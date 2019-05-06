Lady Gaga Arrived At The Met Gala With The Wildest Fake Lashes We've Ever Seen

There's only one way to make an entrance at the Met Gala — especially with a Camp Fashion theme — and Lady Gaga just nailed it. The A Star Is Born actress didn't just arrive in a outlandish garment, as we all expected, but in four different outfits that she stripped off one by one. It all ended with the star wearing a crystal-studded bra, fishnet stockings, and dramatic platform boots. Hey, if you're going to be getting down to your underwear, it's only right that you're making a statement with your hair and makeup, right? That's exactly what Gaga did.
While we first noticed the pink parachute gown that the Met Gala co-chair arrived in (not to mention the male entourage with umbrellas), it's her grandiose eyelashes that we couldn't take our eyes off. More of an accessory statement than a makeup extra, the metallic gold false lashes extended past her cheekbones and appear to be sharper than a stiletto. But it doesn't stop there: Upon closer inspection you'll also see jewels placed on the upper lash line and white liner on the bottom lash line.
According to Vogue, makeup artist Sarah Tanno was inspired by her favorite fashion book: Backstage Dior by photographer Roxanne Lowit. The statement lashes were balanced with fuchsia lipstick and a platinum blonde wig that had bow-like bunches of hair at top. It's safe to say that it'll be hard to top this beauty look at this year's event — but hey, you never know, it is the Met Gala.
