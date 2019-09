Lady Gaga Arrived At The Met Gala With The Wildest Fake Lashes We've Ever Seen

There's only one way to make an entrance at the Met Gala — especially with a Camp Fashion theme — and Lady Gaga just nailed it. The A Star Is Born actress didn't just arrive in a outlandish garment, as we all expected , but in four different outfits that she stripped off one by one. It all ended with the star wearing a crystal-studded bra, fishnet stockings, and dramatic platform boots. Hey, if you're going to be getting down to your underwear, it's only right that you're making a statement with your hair and makeup, right? That's exactly what Gaga did.