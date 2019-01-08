"I’ve seen more harm done with lash extensions and glue-ons – like styes, allergic blepharitis, keratoconjunctivitis, and conjunctival erosion," said Dr Tsai. From what I’ve seen in my exam room over the years, it’s best to stick with magnetic lashes or mascara." But you want to make sure you're not getting them inside your eye. "It is possible to develop corneal abrasions and infections if the magnet or a piece of eyelash comes into contact and injures the cornea," says Tsai. You should also choose the brand wisely if you have allergies or skin sensitivities. Removal is also an important step. "Make sure to prevent yanking the magnetic lashes off by gently lifting the top lash up and the bottom lash down," concluded Dr Tsai.